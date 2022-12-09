Santa visted Bootham Road in Stainforth where he met more than 30 local youngsters and helped raise funds for newly formed group You And Yours.

Co-ordinator and founder Lisa Ross-McMann said: “He is touring Doncaster and Barnsley visiting children and raising money for various community support funds and families in need through these challenging times.

The support group can be found on Facebook. A contact number and email address will follow shortly.

Santa dropped in to surprise youngsters in Stainforth.

Lisa is working alongside two senior responders Harry Wright and Amanda Hutchinson who are all fully qualified in mental health first aid level 2, as well as various other qualifications.

She added: “We are here for our community.”

