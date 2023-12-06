Sadness and shock at death of Doncaster Little Theatre icon, who guided Downton Abbey star

Shocked friends and colleagues have paid tribute to one of the best known names in South Yorkshire's theatre community, after the announcement of his death.

The Little Theatre Guild has announced the death of Kevin Spence, the chairman and artistic director of Doncaster LIttle Theatre and a former teacher.

Kevin was also involved with the Doncaster Little Theatre's Young Lit, which provided a first taste of theatre and acting for youngsters, and launched many youngsters into professional acting careers on shows ranging from Hollyoaks to Downton Abbey.

The Little Theatre Guild said in a statement: "Your LTG National Committee are very sad to announce the death of Kevin Spence, our Public Relations Officer.

Tributes have been paid following the death of Little Theatre icon Kevin Spence.

"Over many years Kevin has held office on the Committee, including that of Chairman.

"Kevin was completely committed to theatre of every type and was a teacher, tutor and mentor to hundreds of pupils and students.

"He was also a longstanding member of Doncaster Little Theatre where he served both as Chairman and Artistic Director.

"He was busy directing A Christmas Carol at CAST in Doncaster and was due to be at rehearsal when struck down at home.

"Kevin attended our LTG Northern Conference in Bolton on 21 October, as full of life and energy as ever. Our thoughts are with his family and many, many friends and colleagues including JKL Drama Consultants in Doncaster, with whom he worked over many years."

Among those who Kevin worked with at the Young Lit over the years was Doncaster actor Thomas Howes, who went on to play footman Thomas in Downton Abbey.

Tributes have been posted on Kevin's social media pages since the announcement of his death.

One said: "You were such an inspiring and wonderful person who helped so many, including myself, get the confidence and drive to be who we were meant to be both on and off the stage. Thank you and rest well."