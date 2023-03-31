News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Sad news as World War 2 veteran, former Royal Artillery Regiment Stan Vickers, passes away aged 101

It's with immense sadness that the Armed Forces charoty SSAFA have to announce the passing of a veteran of World War 2 Mr Stan Vickers, 101 years young and former Royal Artillery Regiment.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read

A spokesman said: Stan became part of our SSAFA family after Divisional Secretary of SSAFA Doncaster Gary Cox arranged a surprise for Stan at his care home The Laurels for his 100th Birthday and also started the campaign to give Stan a very special 100th Christmas to remember.

“This led to numerous radio interviews and ITV Calendar doing a presentation on Stan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“His funeral is to be held Wednesday 12 April at Barnby Moor Crematorium 14:00 hrs.

The late Stan Vickers
The late Stan Vickers
The late Stan Vickers
Most Popular

“Stan was a proud man and a proud Gunner and was always saying Once a Gunner Always a Gunner.

“So our Divisional Secretary Gary Cox is asking one more favour from members of The Royal Artillery and veterans community to come together to give Stan Vickers one last and great send off.

SSAFAArmed ForcesDoncaster