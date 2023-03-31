Sad news as World War 2 veteran, former Royal Artillery Regiment Stan Vickers, passes away aged 101
It's with immense sadness that the Armed Forces charoty SSAFA have to announce the passing of a veteran of World War 2 Mr Stan Vickers, 101 years young and former Royal Artillery Regiment.
A spokesman said: Stan became part of our SSAFA family after Divisional Secretary of SSAFA Doncaster Gary Cox arranged a surprise for Stan at his care home The Laurels for his 100th Birthday and also started the campaign to give Stan a very special 100th Christmas to remember.
“This led to numerous radio interviews and ITV Calendar doing a presentation on Stan.
“His funeral is to be held Wednesday 12 April at Barnby Moor Crematorium 14:00 hrs.
“Stan was a proud man and a proud Gunner and was always saying Once a Gunner Always a Gunner.
“So our Divisional Secretary Gary Cox is asking one more favour from members of The Royal Artillery and veterans community to come together to give Stan Vickers one last and great send off.