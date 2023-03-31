Sad news as World War 2 veteran, former Royal Artillery Regiment Stan Vickers, passes away aged 101

A spokesman said: Stan became part of our SSAFA family after Divisional Secretary of SSAFA Doncaster Gary Cox arranged a surprise for Stan at his care home The Laurels for his 100th Birthday and also started the campaign to give Stan a very special 100th Christmas to remember.

“This led to numerous radio interviews and ITV Calendar doing a presentation on Stan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His funeral is to be held Wednesday 12 April at Barnby Moor Crematorium 14:00 hrs.

The late Stan Vickers

“Stan was a proud man and a proud Gunner and was always saying Once a Gunner Always a Gunner.