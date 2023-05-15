American drag queen Trinity Kardashian Bonet, who came to international attention on the sixth series of the show in 2014, will come to The Library in Doncaster city centre.

The performer, celebrity impersonator, actor and singer, who scored a musical hit with I’m A Drag Queen, will be at the venue on August 5.

Bar owner Craig Teale-Price said: “This is massive news for Doncaster’s gay scene.

Drag queen Trinity K Bonet is coming to Doncaster.

“You can’t miss this – get your tickets now!”

One of the USA’s top drag queens, Trinity was also part of the cast for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2021.

She started doing drag when she was fifteen years old and during her apperance on the show, revealed her HIV positive status, becoming the second contestant in the show's history to do so.

She was one of thirty drag queens featured in Miley Cyrus's 2015 VMA performance and appeared as a Whitney Houston impersonator on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

That same month, New York magazine named Bonet one of the top 100 Most Powerful Drag Queens in America and she also portrayed Cardi B in the music video for Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down.”

In January 2022, she was added to the cast of a dozen Drag Race queens in RuPaul's Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas.

Added Craig: “The Beyoncé of drag will be bringing her brand new show to the stage – expect gag-worthy lipsyncs, dancing and an all around amazing show.”