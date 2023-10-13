News you can trust since 1925
RuPaul's Drag Race: How did Doncaster drag queen fare in latest show?

The competition is starting to hot up in the new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – so how did Doncaster drag queen Miss Naomi Carter fare in the latest episode?
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 13:04 BST
Last week saw her finish in the bottom two – but she was saved from eviction following a lipsync battle with Alexis Saint-Pete being sent home.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW

This week it was the annual fan-favourite girl group maxi challenge, with the queens split into two groups to perform the '90s-esque floorfiller 'Don't Ick My Yum'.

Doncaster drag queen Miss Naomi Carter.Doncaster drag queen Miss Naomi Carter.
Doncaster drag queen Miss Naomi Carter.
Ru was so impressed with both performances, there was no elimination for the second time this series. But rather than giving the whole winning group RuPeter badge, as in previous years, only one queen could win the coveted accessory and that went to Cara Melle.

The challenge saw Vicki Vivacious, Michael Maroulli, Cara, DeDeLicious and Tomara Thomas form the Fierce Force Five, while Banksie, Kate Butch, Ginger Johnson and Miss Naomi Carter became The M52s.

They all had to write and perform lyrics about things that gave them the ick. The M52s really leaned into their quirkiness with their lyrics, but they weren't dancers or choreographers, while Naomi had injured her knee previously.

On the main stage — in front of Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and guest judge Sophie Ellis-Bextor — the Fierce Force Five served slick choreography and lots of splits, while the B52s leaned into their weaknesses by basing their performance all around a sofa.

Next week's episode will see the queens take part in Ru's 'Disaster Class', while Suranne Jones serves as guest judge.

Related topics:Doncaster