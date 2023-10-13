Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week saw her finish in the bottom two – but she was saved from eviction following a lipsync battle with Alexis Saint-Pete being sent home.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW

This week it was the annual fan-favourite girl group maxi challenge, with the queens split into two groups to perform the '90s-esque floorfiller 'Don't Ick My Yum'.

Doncaster drag queen Miss Naomi Carter.

Ru was so impressed with both performances, there was no elimination for the second time this series. But rather than giving the whole winning group RuPeter badge, as in previous years, only one queen could win the coveted accessory and that went to Cara Melle.

The challenge saw Vicki Vivacious, Michael Maroulli, Cara, DeDeLicious and Tomara Thomas form the Fierce Force Five, while Banksie, Kate Butch, Ginger Johnson and Miss Naomi Carter became The M52s.

They all had to write and perform lyrics about things that gave them the ick. The M52s really leaned into their quirkiness with their lyrics, but they weren't dancers or choreographers, while Naomi had injured her knee previously.

On the main stage — in front of Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and guest judge Sophie Ellis-Bextor — the Fierce Force Five served slick choreography and lots of splits, while the B52s leaned into their weaknesses by basing their performance all around a sofa.