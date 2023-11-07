News you can trust since 1925
RuPaul's Drag Race: Evicted Doncaster queen set for city homecoming show

A Doncaster star of RuPaul’s Drag Race is set for a spectacular homecoming show this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
Miss Naomi Carter, the self-styled ‘Beyonce of Donny’ recently exited the hit BBC show – but is bouncing back with a home city show this Friday night.

She is returning to the city centre for one night only - and will be hosting her homecoming queen gig at The Queen Crafthouse on Friday, 10 November from 7pm until late.

The show at the venue in Sunny Bar will also feature performances from Anna Popp, a DJ set, live singing, signed merch, giveaways, drag race games, competitions and more.

Miss Naomi Carter, the Beyonce of Donny, is staging a homecoming show this weekend.Miss Naomi Carter, the Beyonce of Donny, is staging a homecoming show this weekend.
Miss Naomi Carter, the Beyonce of Donny, is staging a homecoming show this weekend.

Miss Naomi signed off from the show by telling fellow contestants: “See you in a bit, dog s***!” as she was eliminated.

The episode saw the drag queens divided into groups for a comedy challenge where they had to host tongue-in-cheek Loose Women-style panels on Werk, Love and Play.

As she departed, she said: “"S*** like this doesn't happen to a small-town girl like me. I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart... and a***,.

Miss Naomi then exited the stage with what is sure to become an iconic sign-off, telling her castmates: "See you in a bit, dog shit!"

"You know what? I'm so bloody proud to be a Ru Girl," she said in the Werk Room.

Ahead of the series, the 23-year-old said: “I love a good party so you’re going to get all the camp. You just don’t know what you’re going to get at a Miss Naomi Carter show, but it’s always bloody great.”

