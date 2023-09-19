RuPaul's Drag Race: Doncaster TV star on viral video which saw her beat straight man in race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Miss Naomi Carter, who has been unveiled as one of the ten hopefuls on the upcoming series of RuPaul’s Drag Race, became a viral sensation when the clip of the race in Doncaster city centre emerged several years ago.

Miss Namoi, who dubs herself the ‘Beyonce of Doncaster’ has reflected on the clip in an interview with Gay Times.

You can watch the funny clip HERE – showing her heterosexual competitor crashing to the ground as the pair race along St George Gate outside The Library LGBTQ+ bar.

The moment Doncaster drag queen Miss Naomi Carter beat a man in a race after he took a tumble as she raced by in high heels.

The clip, from 2021, attracted over half a million views on the platform and was hailed as “iconic” for “dismantling the patriarchy”.

She revealed that she originally asked another man to “give us a race” - but his fragile male ego wouldn’t allow him to be defeated in public by a drag queen.

Naomi remembered: “He was like, ‘All my friends are here and if I lose I’ll be so embarrassed.’ Then, this other straight guy walks out and says, ‘I’ll race you.’ I’m like, ‘Baby, you don’t know who I am. I’ll smoke you.’

“We start running and he literally falls flat on his face. I’m the one in heels!”

The 23-year-old, complete with her catchphrase “Ey up babes!” is aiming to become the UK’s next Drag Race Superstar when the new series kicks off on BBC Three.

She describes her drag act as a mix of “beauty and fashion” and describes herself as “sassy, gobby and Northern.”

And talking of her influences in drag, she said: ‘Naomi’ comes from the absolute icon that is supermodel Naomi Campbell, ‘Carter’ for the absolute icon that is Beyoncé Carter and the ‘Miss’ is to let the boys know that I'm single!

