Twenty five players and club staff from the league one Dons team, who have started their rugby season in style, took to the water for some team building action.

The popular floating inflatable which challenges visitors to slide, climb and make a splash on an obstacle course featuring climbing walls, slides and runways, along with a brand new skyrocket and giant trampoline, reopened earlier this month.

Carl Hall, chief executive of Doncaster Rugby League Football Club, said: “We all had an amazing time at the Aquapark and some of the lads are even keen to go again!

Players and staff from Doncaster Rugby League Football Club enjoy some water fun at Doncaster’s Aquapark at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre

“It all started when Sam Smeaton, our club captain, who heard about the activity and, as Hatfield is on our doorstep, mentioned the possibility of the team visiting to have a go so we got in touch with DCLT to get it all arranged.

"With us not having a fixture this weekend it was the ideal time to come down and do something a little different to freshen the lads up in the water followed by a team BBQ. And the sun shone for us as well which was an added bonus!

“It was certainly a sight for any onlookers to see us all hit the water as well!”

Michele Parnham, general manager of Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, said: “We were so excited to welcome the stars of the Dons team to our Aquapark which just shows how great the attraction is for people of all ages!

“The team had a great time and really made a splash and we hope as many people will follow and come join us for some water-based fun now the Aquapark is back open ready for the summer ahead.”

Online bookings are now being taken for the Aquapark which is open from 3pm-5pm on Fridays, 11am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays and for the whole week of the half-term holiday from May 29 to June 4. It will be open daily for the summer season, starting on Monday, July 24.

The Aquapark is just one of the attractions at the outdoor activity centre, managed by Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust (DCLT). Only a 20-minute drive from the centre of Doncaster, the centre also offers a campsite and activities like canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, open water swimming, as well as land-based fun such as climbing, archery and even axe throwing.

Sessions for the Aquapark last 60 minutes including a 10-minute compulsory safety briefing. The price is £18 when booked online in advance and £19 for on-site bookings on the day. Wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided free of charge.

Participants must be over the age of seven, able to swim and a height of at least 122cm. Children aged seven to nine must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Free on-site parking is available.