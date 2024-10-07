Rugby icon to speak at inspiring International Men's Day event in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An icon of rugby union will deliver a talk at an inspiring event to mark International Men’s Day in Doncaster.

Sir Ian McGeechan, who starred for Scotland and coached the British and Irish Lions during his time in the game, will be the headline speaker at Doncaster’s Castle Park rugby ground for the event on November 19.

Taking place between 11.30am and 2.30pm, tickets are priced at £25 each – and the price includes lunch and a donation to Doncaster Knights Foundation and Andy’s Man Club Doncaster.

The event has been organised by Applaud Business Consultancy Ltd, in association with Doncaster Knights Rugby Club and Andy’s Man Club.

Sir Ian McGeechan will speak at the event.

A spokesperson said: “The International Men’s Day event aims to bring together people of all genders to celebrate the vital role men play in today’s evolving society, promote positive mental health and foster networking and support opportunities.

"The event offers an inclusive platform where attendees can hear from thought provoking speakers, network and participate in meaning discussions.

Sir Ian will deliver an inspiring talk, sharing his insights on leadership and resilience, while Rob Smith of Andy’s Man Club will discuss the crucial work being done to support men’s mental health, particularly the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding men's mental well-being.

A panel discussion entitled Issues Facing Men Today will also take place.

The panel will engage in an open discussion about the challenges modern men face, including mental health, work-life balance, and shifting societal expectations. Attendees are encouraged to contribute to the conversation and share their perspectives.

Panel members are: Sir Ian McGeechan, Director of Ruby, Doncaster Knights, Rob Smith, Lead Facilitator Andy’s Man Club, Doncaster, Jackie Cook, Founder, Equality in STEM Network, Tony Houlihan, Chief Technology Officer, TwentyFour IT Services Ltd, Applaud Business Consultancy Ltd and former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.

Tracy Cartwright of Applaud Business Consultancy said: “We are excited to be working with Doncaster Knights and Andy’s Man Club to bring people together and talk about some of the issues facing men in a changing world.”

Pippa Mell, Operations Director of Applaud Business Consultancy added “This event is not just about recognising mens roles, but bringing people together to spark dialogue and build great support networks.”

For further information please contact Applaud Business Consultancy on 01302 458685 or by emailing [email protected]