Rugby icon and charity fundraising legend Kevin Sinfield is coming to Doncaster

The former Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain rugby hero will be at the Eco Power Stadium later this year, sharing stories from his remarkable career and life which has seen him become one of Britain’s most popular sporting personalities.

Since hanging up his boots and stepping down from the game, Kevin has dedicated his life to fundraising for Motor Neurone Disease charities in aid of his former team-mate Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with the disease in 2019.

In 2020, he ran seven marathons in seven days with the aim of raise £77,777 – but by the time he finished his seventh marathon, more than £1.2 million had been raised and the total later topping two million.

Kevin Sinfeld (right) who has raised millions of pounds for Motor Neurone Disease charities in honour of his former team-mate Rob Burrow, is coming to Doncaster.

In October 2021, he announced his second fundraiser, running between Leicester Tigers' home ground and Leeds Rhinos' Headingley, Stadium, a distance of approximately 101 miles (163 km), in under 24 hours.

With an initial goal of £100k, he was again raising funds for the MND Association, and described it as "the toughest challenge I have ever attempted”, raising over £1 million and says he will not stop fundraising until a cure is found for the disease.

In September 2022, Sinfield announced his third fundraiser, in which he would run seven ultramarathons in seven consecutive days, beginning at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and concluding at Old Trafford in Manchester.

In addition to Burrow, he now also fundraise in honour of former rugby union player Doddie Weir, and former footballer Stephen Darby, both diagnosed with MND.

The event will take place on November 22 from 6pm.

Platinum VIP tickets include a photo with Kevin, front two middle tables, photo upgrade frame and a 45 minute meet and greet with Kevin and also a signed book.

Gold VIP includes front tables, signed book, photo frame plus personal photo with Kevin.

VIP includes photo with Kevin and a signed book. Standard tickets include photo with Kevin.