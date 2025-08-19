Rugby and fundraising legend Kevin Sinfield shares his story at Doncaster Dome.

Kevin Sinfield, top rugby player and coach, and a major charity fundraiser, will be sharing his inspirational story at a special event in Doncaster this autumn.

Sinfield, one of the most successful stars in Super League history, is bringing his Extra Mile speaking tour to The Doncaster Dome on September 8 to share not only stories from across his career but also his and his team’s charitable work, which has led to millions of pounds being raised for MND charities.

The multi award-winning player, who won 26 caps for England and 14 for Great Britain, will be talking about his career and about his incredible fund-raising activity for ex-teammate Rob Burrow.

Kevin and Rob were friends from their early teenage years through 15 years of playing rugby together, forming a strong bond which lasted for decades.

When Rob was diagnosed with MND, Kevin decided to run seven marathons in seven days to raise £77,777 for his ex-teammate and the MND Association.

The final total exceeded £2m, with the money aiding research into the cause of the devastating disease.

Kevin continued with his fundraising efforts, determined to do all he could to help towards finding a cure for MND and to help with the challenges that MND families face.

“I can’t wait to bring the event to Doncaster,” he said. “Every time we have visited Doncaster the people have come out in force to support

us, and I am really grateful, hopefully we will see a lot of old friends there.”

Tickets for the evening at The Doncaster Dome are priced at £30 for silver tickets and £50 for VIP tickets which include a signed copy of Kevin’s book, The Extra Mile and a printed photograph with the Kevin himself.

They are available at www.kevinsinfield.com