The vet who examined the female Spaniel cross, now named Tina, said she was surprised at how bright and alert the little dog was, given she was at least half her expected body weight.

Found by a concerned member of the public in Skellow on May 30, Tina was initially taken to the RSPCA’s Doncaster, Rotherham & District animal centre in Bawtry before being transferred to Peak Vets in Sheffield for urgent assessment and treatment.

She is now in the care of the charity’s Sheffield branch who, following an appeal, have found her a wonderful foster family where she is making steady progress.

Tina when she was found by the RSPCA

The RSPCA has appealed to anyone with information about Tina, who is believed to be between six and seven months old, to get in touch via the charity’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

Sara Jordan, deputy chief inspector who is investigating the incident, said: “Despite Tina’s emaciated condition she’s a bright and loving little character. The vet who examined her was very surprised by her bright demeanour, given she only weighed 6.2kg and probably should have been two or even three times that.

“Someone must have loved her at some point as she is the sweetest pup and she came to us wearing a red collar which was hanging off - the assumption is that it will have fitted her at some point and then she's lost weight.

“It was really important for Tina to go into a quiet, calm foster home, rather than a kennel environment, as minimal stress is going to aid her recovery. She still has a long way to go, but her blood tests have all come back clear and she’s making promising progress.

How Tina was found

“The team at Peak Vets were brilliant, and we’re optimistic that with the right care and lots of TLC she’ll go on to make a full recovery. Someone must recognise her and we’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward.”

RSPCA fosterers play a vital role in helping to ensure that rescue animals get the specialist and individual care they need. They offer a lifeline for vulnerable animals - like Tina - who might struggle in a cattery or kennel environment and enable the charity to find out more about their needs and personalities, which in turn means they can be matched with the right family.

Fosterers also help to free up space at a time when RSPCA rehoming centres are seeing more and unwanted animals coming in, and adoptions slowing down, because of the impact of the rising cost of living.

In addition, it can be hugely beneficial for people who might like to have the company of a pet without the long-term or financial commitment of adoption, with the cost of the animal’s food, bowls, bedding and any veterinary care being covered by the charity.

Tina’s fur was stained with urine and faeces and she smelt strongly of ammonia

Animal lovers who would like to donate towards Tina’s ongoing care can do so via the RSPCA Sheffield branch’s website. The branch is a self-funding charity which looks after hundreds of unwanted, neglected and cruelly treated animals every year at its shelter in Attercliffe.

Tina will be available for rehoming once she’s made a full recovery and will be on the RSPCA’s Find a Pet website https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet.