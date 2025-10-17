RSPCA appeal launched to find one-eyed Doncaster cat a home

An appeal has been launched by the RSCPA to find a one-eyed Doncaster cat a permanent home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity’s Doncaster and Rotherham Branch is looking for an extra special home for the cat, called Crookshanks.

The ten-year-old feline was abandoned at the centre in Bawtry Road, but after lots of TLC he’s now doing really well and ready to find his forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “Crookshanks is described as a vocal and chatty fellow who loves to tell you his stories.

An appeal has been launched to find one-eyed cat Crookshanks a home.

"He’s an affectionate boy who enjoys lots of fuss and attention and loves a good brush.

"Sadly his right eye was found to be cancerous so it had to be removed.

"He is showing no symptoms and his quality of life has not been impaired by his diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not known what life Crookshanks has left, but the branch believes he still deserves a loving home where he can live the rest of his life in comfort surrounded by people who love him.”

Staff say he would be better suited to a home with children aged 12+ and would prefer to be the only pet in the household.

If you think you can offer Crookshanks a fresh start please visit the branch’s website and complete a perfect match form.

It comes as the RSPCA launches Adoptober, with a record 1,700 cats in RSPCA care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New data unveiled during the RSPCA’s Adoptober rehoming drive reveals that the number of cats in the charity’s care waiting for homes at any one time has more than doubled from some 800 in 2020 to around 1,700 this summer.

RSPCA records also showed cats are waiting longer to find a new home - 40 days on average, a rise from 32.5 days in September last year (23% increase).

Although RSPCA centres and branches across England and Wales rehome more cats than any other animal - more than 17,000 last year or about two every single hour - there are still record numbers of cats waiting for homes.

The rise in numbers is partly due to several recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases which have led to high numbers of cats being taken into the RSPCA’s care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly many cats are not adopted due to their colour - based on myths which are not evidence-based.

For example, it can take black, and black and white cats cats three times longer (29 days) to find homes than tabby cats (nine days), meaning not only are there more in RSPCA care but they are also staying for longer.

The RSPCA has a cat for everyone: cute kittens, marvellous moggies, fireside felines and outdoor adventurers - all waiting for another chance at happiness. The charity always encourages prospective pet owners to look beyond appearance, breed and colour and instead look for a personality that matches you and your lifestyle.

Prospective adopters are being urged to fill in a perfect match form with their local RSPCA centre or branch and they’ll let you know when an animal who matches you comes into their care.

More information about cats and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s Findapet webpage.