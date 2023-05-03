Royal rugby ace and I'm A Celebrity star Mike Tindall is coming to Doncaster

Mike, who will be part of this Saturday’s Coronation ceremony for King Charles III in London, will come to the Eco Power Stadium in June to meet fans and give a glimpse into some fascinating stories from his colourful life.

Rugby union star Tindall, who won 75 caps for England between 2000 and 2011 and was a member of the 2003 World Cup winning squad, is married to Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne and the couple and their children are all expected to take part in this Saturday’s celebrations.

An outside centre for Bath and Gloucester, he played in eleven Six Nations Championship between 2000 to 2011 and last year found a new fame when he took part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in the Australian bush.

Mike Tindall is coming to Doncaster.

The event on June 30 will be hosted by R M Events.

A spokesman said: “Join us for what promises to be a fantastic evening. There is no topic off limits with Mike and we look forward to welcoming you to what promises to be an outstanding evening.”

Tickets are priced from £50 to £120, with some tickets giving members of the public the chance to meet and greet the rugby favourite as well as getting their photo taken with him.