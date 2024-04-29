Rovers fans prepare for what could be a HUGE end to the season with special one-off T-shirts sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's official: Doncaster Rovers are heading into the play-offs.

Rovers will face Crewe Alexandra over two legs after qualifying for the semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten-man Rovers played out a cagey 2-2 draw away at Gillingham on the final day of the regular campaign.

Get your T-shirt now.

Having led 2-0 they were pegged back by a spirited Gills side, who denied Grant McCann's side what would have been an 11th successive league win and a new club record.

They finish the season in fifth place.

The team have made a massive come back this season, one of the best in decades and the fans are jubilant and hopeful for more.

On Twitter @NoContextRovers has revealed that due to popular demand there will be a one-off batch order for Sal T-shirts!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readers will remember just back in February there was a phonecall that was shared and viewed hundreds of thousands of times online and even had a two-minute comedy sketch video made off the back of it.

A local radio phone-in broadcast live from the The Sal, the location of 'that' Doncaster Rovers fan's infamous conversation.

When Paul, the Rovers fan, rang into BBC Radio Sheffield's Praise or Grumble earlier this month he probably didn't know he'd become a viral hit.

His brief but bizarre chat with presenter Rob Staton went down more than a few avenues. He discussed Rovers' draw at Sutton earlier that day, gave praise to his pal 'Tony' for making the long trek down to London, made a brief mention of hooliganism and then called for Rovers' chairman - whose name he couldn't recall - to be removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Staton quizzed 'where is this going?' Paul quickly wrapped up his call, not before uttering the lines that have since become immortal in South Yorkshire quarters: "I'm going to the Sal for a pint."

And now the Sal is the topic of more Rovers news with T-shirts featuring its name.

To grab yours, simply DM @NoContextRoverse with your preferred shirt size(s) and quantity. They will then send you PayPal details for payment (£15 per shirt). Any surplus funds will be donated to @evestrust charity

Collection will be exclusively at Belle Vue Bar before the second leg against Crewe, between 18:00-19:20.