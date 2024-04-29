Rovers fans prepare for what could be a HUGE end to the season with special one-off T-shirts sale
It's official: Doncaster Rovers are heading into the play-offs.
Rovers will face Crewe Alexandra over two legs after qualifying for the semi-finals.
Ten-man Rovers played out a cagey 2-2 draw away at Gillingham on the final day of the regular campaign.
Having led 2-0 they were pegged back by a spirited Gills side, who denied Grant McCann's side what would have been an 11th successive league win and a new club record.
They finish the season in fifth place.
The team have made a massive come back this season, one of the best in decades and the fans are jubilant and hopeful for more.
On Twitter @NoContextRovers has revealed that due to popular demand there will be a one-off batch order for Sal T-shirts!
Readers will remember just back in February there was a phonecall that was shared and viewed hundreds of thousands of times online and even had a two-minute comedy sketch video made off the back of it.
A local radio phone-in broadcast live from the The Sal, the location of 'that' Doncaster Rovers fan's infamous conversation.
When Paul, the Rovers fan, rang into BBC Radio Sheffield's Praise or Grumble earlier this month he probably didn't know he'd become a viral hit.
His brief but bizarre chat with presenter Rob Staton went down more than a few avenues. He discussed Rovers' draw at Sutton earlier that day, gave praise to his pal 'Tony' for making the long trek down to London, made a brief mention of hooliganism and then called for Rovers' chairman - whose name he couldn't recall - to be removed.
When Staton quizzed 'where is this going?' Paul quickly wrapped up his call, not before uttering the lines that have since become immortal in South Yorkshire quarters: "I'm going to the Sal for a pint."
And now the Sal is the topic of more Rovers news with T-shirts featuring its name.
To grab yours, simply DM @NoContextRoverse with your preferred shirt size(s) and quantity. They will then send you PayPal details for payment (£15 per shirt). Any surplus funds will be donated to @evestrust charity
Collection will be exclusively at Belle Vue Bar before the second leg against Crewe, between 18:00-19:20.
Orders close Wednesday, so don't wait!
