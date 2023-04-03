"Rough and stressful week," says pub boss at centre of boycott over beer prices row

One angry regular attacked those behind the group as ‘trouble causers’ and licensee Carlie Bowkett said she had to make the tough decision of rising prices because of the cost of living crisis.

Now she has spoken further, releasing a brief statement on the Ascot Avenue pub’s Facebook page.

The Bechers Brook has been boycotted by customers in a row over rising beer prices.

She wrote: “This week has been pretty rough and stressful to say the least, I haven’t made any comments about what’s been happening and after this I won’t be commenting any further.

“Just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone that been supportive both customers, staff all those that have had a kind word to say to Malc and I.

“For 14 years I have always tried my very best to serve the community which I have made many friends and become a part of.

“While I appreciate that price increases are never welcomed, I hope you understand the need for this to happen

“Thank you everyone again.”

Last week, a regular at the pub for forty years and who has asked not to be named, said: “The people who are stirring up the trouble have been barred for a while.

"It is nothing to do with the price increase – they have taken the opportunity to again cause trouble. A boycott of the pub is total fabrication.”

He added: “Draught prices have risen, but these have been offset by deals on bottles and cans and a free pool table.”

The row started after beer reportedly went up in price by £1.10 a pint with the cost of a cider going up 60p.

Fuming drinkers were so outraged they set up a Facebook group ‘Boycott The Bechers Brook Pub’ and are now staying away from the hostelry.

Last week Mrs Bowkett said: “Navigating the current landscape and ongoing financial pressures which we are all facing has been extremely challenging, and I have tried my best to avoid raising my prices for as long as possible to support my community.

"Despite working extremely hard to avoid this scenario, I had to make the difficult decision to introduce a small price increase to keep the pub running smoothly.

"I’d like to thank my customers for all their support during these difficult times.”

One angry customer told the Free Press: “Prices in there have majorly gone up and the pub is empty - nobody's going in any more.

"It used to be £4.20 for a pint of San Miguel, now it is £5.30 and Strongbow was £3.70 but is now £4.30.

“They are even selling cans of Strongbow Dark Fruits and Magners Cider at £4 a can.

"A page has been set up to protest – it's our only pub left in Cantley and they are taking the mess through greed.”