Ros Jones' seal of approval for Doncaster weekly breakfast club for ex-military veterans

The Doncaster Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club, formed by ex-serviceman Roger Roe, meets each week at The Red Lion pub in the Market Place in the city centre – and all ex-servicemen and women are welcome.

The club meets between 9.30am and 11am on Sundays each week.

Saturday’s event saw Mayor Jones attend, along with the group’s founder and Doncaster Council’s Armed Forces champion.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones dropped in at the breakfast club for ex-military personnel in the city.

The club, which is part of a nationwide and global, network was founded by Derek Hardman to offer help, support and friendship to ex-veterans.

He said: "We have seen first hand the huge positive impact the breakfast clubs are having on the lives of so many veterans and their families.

"It is truly staggering and we have worked very hard on them since they began.”