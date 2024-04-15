Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owner Lorraine Mills asked the Free Press to publish this letter from Romanian rescue dog Gizmo.

“My name is Gizmo. I travelled here from Romania, where it’s hard for dogs like me on the streets.

“Well, being one of the lucky ones, I found myself here at the Sanctuary, many don’t get the chance that I did and sadly they just don’t survive.

Romanian rescue dog Gizmo is looking for a forever home.

“I’m a small boy, not over active and I’m what you’d call mature. 10 years young and pretty fit for my age, although I say it myself.

“I thought I’d found my “happy ending”, but it wasn’t to be and because of this my carers think it’s best that I go to a quiet household with no children or any visiting ones. They will be happy to talk to you further about my needs if you think I could be loved by you.

“I currently help out in the office, and like to chill on someone’s feet when they are on the computer! I have been so good, no trouble at all. I love a tickle, fuss and best of all really enjoy a treat!

“I do bark though, when I hear the other dogs and can sometimes be reactive to them. My carers walk me out with other dogs and I am learning to socialise with them. It’s hard to learn “new rules” when you’ve been on the streets and some of the pack aren’t always kind to you. It does make you wary.

“That said I’m loving, funny and a firm favourite with folks here.

“So, my ideal people would be adult only, a house where I’ll be the only pet. I’d like it to be quiet and not too busy.

“It’s a lot to ask I know, but I promise I’ll do my best to be the boy you are hoping for.

“I just hope that you understand where I’m coming from and why I’m like I am.

“Every night, I dream of a special place in someone’s heart.

“Thank-you for reading about me

“Paws crossed,

“Gizmo.”