Romanian Christmas market to be held in Doncaster city centre this weekend

A taste of Eastern Europe will come to Doncaster this weekend as the city centre hosts a Romanian Christmas Market.

The event will take place in the square outside the Wool Market from 11am to 4pm on Sunday and will include live music, a face painter, craft stalls, a Romanian BBQ, cake stalls and Christmas gifts.

A Doncaster Markets spokesman described the event as “a lovely last minute addition to Doncaster Market and as a treat for children, added: “A green furry mischievous creature will be attending The Wool Market.

“It’s going to a day of great family fun of entertainment and shopping at Doncaster Market and the Wool Market.”

The event will be held outside the Wool Market this weekend.

City of Doncaster Council and Visit Doncaster have lined up a feast of festive entertainment – here’s what’s happening and when.

Frost Festival

Taking place from 23 November – 29 January on Clock Corner, St Sepulchre Gate and the surrounding city centre areas

The season of events will include visits from Santa Claus at the Mansion House as well as Christmas Carols in the Square with choirs, carols and musicians providing the backdrop to the entertainment.

There will be festive cabins that will be open every day offering small retailers the opportunity to bring festive cheer and gift options to city centre shoppers, a children's tea cup ride, as well the return of the free snow globe for children to play in.

Penguin Parade

23rd November – 29 January

Twelve stunning penguin sculptures featuring the work of talented artists can be found at locations across the city centre and form part of a new and enchanting family-friendly walkable trail.

With huge thanks to Wild in Art, City of Doncaster Council are delighted to bring you the 6ft penguin sculptures during this year’s Frost Festival. Each of the penguins has been sponsored by a local business so thanks to them all for helping create this magical experience for everyone.

Frost Festival Finale

Sir Nigel Gresley Square Thursday 21 December (6.30pm onwards)

Join traditional carols and festive entertainment beside the Christmas tree. There will be festive treats for all including scrumptious food and hot drinks as well as rides and activities for younger visitors.

Christmas Cabins

2-16 December