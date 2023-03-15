The ceremony took place last month with family, friends and residents in attendance.The categories were announced in the home at the beginning of February, where the care home asked residents, staff, family and friends to vote for their winners.Awards were presented to residents and team members in a variety of different categories, such as ‘worst singer’, ‘most helpful’, ‘most chatty’, ‘nicest smile’, ‘funniest laugh’, ‘most caring resident’, ‘best moustache’ and ‘best dressed staff and residents’.The winners collected their trophies in true Oscars style, by Liberty House’s Wellbeing Lead, Jody Hughes.To compliment the evening, all guests enjoyed pie and peas alongside a glass of prosecco.The evening also received a surprise impromptu speech from resident, Jean, thanking all the staff for their hard work and dedication.Jody Hughes, Wellbeing Lead at Liberty House, said: “This was the inaugural awards ceremony at Liberty House and what a fantastic turnout. It offered a new experience for staff, family and friends to get together, glam up, and celebrate with one another. It was so rewarding seeing all the smiles on everyone’s faces, and we can’t wait for many more events like this in the future.”For more information on Liberty House care home, visit: https://www.runwoodhomes.co.uk/care-homes/care-homes-south-yorkshire/care-homes-doncaster/liberty-house-care-home-doncaster