"Roll on quarter finals," says Doncaster Gladiators star after 'mind-blowing' fans' support

The Doncaster star of the new series of Gladiators says he has received ‘mind-blowing’ support after appearing in the first episode of the rebooted show – and can't wait to appear in the contest’s quarter finals.

22-year-old fitness fanatic Finley Burkitt won the hearts of the audience and TV viewers across the nation in Saturday’s nights return of the iconic programme, defying a painful knee injury to clinch victory and propel himself to the last eight of the BBC show.

There were fears the injury sustained during the bruising Gauntlet game would force him to quit, but after receiving treatment backstage, Finley bounced back and came from behind to beat fellow Yorkshireman Myles Harris in the final Eliminator game of the revived show, a smash ITV hit back in the 90s.

Posting on Facebook, he told fans: “Well after a few days to try and wrap my head around actually appearing on Gladiators, I just want to say how truly grateful I am for the amount of support I’ve received - it’s genuinely mind blowing!

Finley Burkitt has reached the quarter finals of Gladiators despite suffering a painful knee injury.

"Having people from all over the country and even overseas telling me that I’ve inspired them, or how much they enjoyed the show.

"That’s what it’s all about for me.

"I just want to have a positive effect on people’s lives and will continue to do everything I can I to do so. I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity.

"So again thank you all for the support. It really means the world to me.