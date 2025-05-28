Rogue drone enthusiast buzzing Doncaster factories unmasked by upset workers

A rogue drone enthusiast who flies over factories to film workers as part of a bizarre internet craze has been named after a series of “attacks” on Doncaster firms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YouTuber, known only as BP Visits, filmed himself clashing with workers at Wheatley Pallet Services in Kirk Sandall – just weeks after a similar fiery encounter with employees at nearby Yorkshire Metal Recycling.

The masked enthusiast turns up unannounced and unvited at factory sites as part of an internet craze known as “auditing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drone users fly over premises, claiming they are “auditing” the factory – but videos regularly see so-called auditors clashing with staff and being accused of creating deliberately provocative videos to crank up video hits.

The masked rogue drone enthusiast known as BP Visits has been unmasked as Phil Scott, who reportedly lives in the Hull area.

Now he has been named as Phil Scott – after his latest drone video left staff at another factory to dub him as a “pest.”

He is understood to live in the Hull area.

A spokesperson for one family firm said: “Our family, and countless others that we are in contact with, have been affected by this person – he did the same at our company.

“He is a pest and is causing a lot of damage to the reputation of businesses and the mental health of those featured in his content.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We spoke to one chap recently who feared his job was on the line after his video was published.”

His Doncaster visits have come under fire from both firms and viewers – with one blasting him as a “sad coward.”

Another told him: “Probably the most boring of auditors I watch.”

And another said: “Doing it to make money - argumentive blogger for his channel, while another wrote: “U sad coward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, staff at Yorkshire Metal Recycling said they had received bomb threats after a clash with BP Visits – and worried staff released a CCTV image of the mysterious blogger in a bid to identify him.

He clashed with workers after he began filming outside the premises, with staff challenging him.

He was told to leave – but then flew a drone over the premises off Sandall Stones Road to continue filming and repeatedly accused the firm of being “dodgy.”

So-callled auditors are on the rise in the UK, with wannabe social media stars flying drones over factories, police stations, shopping centres and chemical sites and being watched by thousands of people online – with viewers tuning in to watch them face challenges from angry staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The masked blogger – who claims his real name is Bill Payer – came under fire from Yorkshire Metal Recycling who said in a statement: “We involved the police when this man attended. Can you imagine the alarm if you saw a person dressed like this trying to enter your property?”

The spokesperson said: “We are getting bomb threats , threats to family and employees from his followers.

"The police are trying to find out his true identity.

“The video BP visits has posted has been edited to make him look all innocent.

"Secondly, he fails to show himself approaching us in a balaclava with rucksack and other bags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We closed the gate to avoid altercation with this man, we have nothing to hide.

"This man simply wants to provoke a reaction to gain money from views on social media . I’m sure the general public wouldn’t take kindly to a man dressed in a balaclava coming into the entrance of their homes.”

Auditors claim filming is asserting rights to take photographs and film on publicly accessible land so they can “audit” a business and give it a score or report card.

But clips often feature angry and violent exchanges – with auditors being accused of provoking angry reactions from workers to gain clicks on their videos, which are often uploaded with eye-catching and controversial titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BP Visits has more than 24,000 subscribers with thousands of views – but keeps his face hidden in videos.

In the visit to Kirk Sandall, after clashing with an employee, he can be seen telling viewers that he will not be reporting the incident to the police – as it would mean having to reveal his name.

His Facebook page simply states: “Visiting intreresting places and making interesting videos just for you.”

Such is the surge in interest that the National Police Chiefs’ Council has issued guidance to officers on how to handle auditors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says: “Auditing is a behaviour that has common practice in the USA for a number of years and is developing a growing community of auditors, subscribers and viewers throughout the United Kingdom.

“The auditors use security concerns surrounding the filming of staff and premises, alongside limited powers to prevent it.

“They appear to provoke staff and site security into potentially embarrassing reactions, often asserting that staff are overstepping legal boundaries.

'”They are also well-versed in their own rights and often cite legislation in their interactions with staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any perception they are under police surveillance is likely to be challenged robustly and, potentially publicly.”

Earlier this year, BP Visits said: “I am Bill Payer - I am an industrial estate YouTuber and make videos on companies I find interesting for my viewers to watch.

"I also fly my drone over to capture a 360 panoramic view of the area and also take an aerial shot of the company to upload to Google Maps.

He declined to answer further questions about his name, his methods or answer suggestions that his videos were designed to provoke.