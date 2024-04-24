Rock star set to resume gigs after being rushed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stan Stammers, bassist with post-punk bands Theatre Of Hate and Spear Of Destiny, was treated at the hospital and was forced to call off gigs after being taken ill.

But band leader Kirk Brandon has revealed that the 62-year-old is set to return to the stage tonight.

He said: “A huge thank you for all of the well wishes to Stanley, we are happy to say he has made a great recovery and is looking forward to getting back on the stage in Sheffield at Record Junkee on Wednesday.

Rock star Stan Stammers was treated at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“Then we are heading up to one of our favourite places, Scotland for three back to back shows in Dunfermline, Aberdeen and Glasgow.”

Earlier this week the musician told fans: “Thank you so much to everyone for the well wishes, it has truly touched me.

"I’m on the mend and under doctors’ orders to rest so I’ll be recuperating at Theatre of Hate HQ for the next few days and should be able to tread the boards again in Sheffield on Wednesday.

“I want to also say thank you to all the staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and the wonderful NHS for everything they did for me.

"Seeing how hard they work and knowing how underpaid they are and yet always having a smile on their faces was amazing. We cannot let the Tories or anyone else take it away from us.