Rock Choir to serenade Doncaster supermarket shoppers to raise Red Nose Day cash
Singers from across South Yorkshire will gather in Doncaster tomorrow to serenade shoppers to raise funds for Red Nose Day.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 7:58 am
The eagerly anticipated Comic Relief fundraiser takes place today and across the weekend and local Rock Choir members from Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield will be joining forces to perform at a Doncaster store on Saturday morning.
They will be performing outside the Sainsbury’s store on Thorne Road, Edenthorpe in Doncaster at 11:30am and will be collecting donations for Comic Relief.