Next Saturday (6 May), His Majesty King Charles III will be crowned alongside The Queen Consort at a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

To mark the historic occasion, communities will come together to enjoy art exhibitions, live screenings and even dog shows.

The South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership (SYSRP) is urging partygoers to enjoy the fun safely by planning their travel in advance, looking out for each other and checking for any local road closures.

A spokeswoman for SYSRP said: “There is some fabulous entertainment lined up for people of all ages and the Coronation Weekend promises to be jam-packed with exciting things to do.

“Activities will be taking place at all times of the day so it’s important to be mindful of extra pedestrians, especially children and the elderly, as well as additional traffic where events are taking place.

“Some of the parties feature licenced bars so if you want to raise a glass to the King, please think in advance about how you are going to get home. Don’t be tempted to drink and drive.

“We all want to remember this special occasion for the right reasons – not because someone was hurt in a collision.”

As well urging people to book taxis, select a designated driver or use public transport, the Partnership is highlighting the fact that alcohol could still be in your system the following

morning.

“Many people still don’t realise that they could be over the drink drive limit the following day,” added the spokeswoman.

“An average liver can process approximately one unit of alcohol per hour. This means that if someone drinks 12 units, it can take them roughly 13 hours to fully sober up.

“Make sure you clear your diary for the morning after.”

On Saturday, the King will travel in a Royal Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation Service which starts at 11am.

This will be followed by a larger procession back to Buckingham Palace where their Majesties will receive a Royal Salute from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed

Force.