News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies

Road closures: six for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

M18, from 8pm May 24 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound to M180 eastbound, junction 5, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm May 15 to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 3 and A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have six National Highways road closures to watch out forDrivers in and around Doncaster will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for
Drivers in and around Doncaster will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for
Most Popular

• A1(M), from 8pm May 15 to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 3 and A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm June 6 to 5am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for technology works.

Related topics:Road ClosuresM18DriversDoncaster