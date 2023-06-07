Road closures: six for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
• M18, from 8pm May 24 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound to M180 eastbound, junction 5, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• A1(M), from 8pm May 15 to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 3 and A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place.
• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A1(M), from 8pm June 6 to 5am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for technology works.