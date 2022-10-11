And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am October 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

This week's road closures

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures and 24/7 50 mph speed restriction in place for carriageway repairs.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 9am to 3pm on October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• M18, from 9pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm October 18 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5, slip road closure for survey works, diversion route in place via national highways and local authority.

• M18, from 9pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, hard shoulder running for technology works.

• M18, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4, slip road closure for inspection/survey, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3, slip road closure for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.