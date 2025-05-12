Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm May 6 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, slip road closures and Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Road closures: more than a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• M18, from 8pm May 7 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm May 10 to 5am May 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 1, M18 southbound, junction 5, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9pm May 11 to 5am May 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, M180 westbound, junction 2 to Ings, slip road closures and Lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm March 30 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway and lane closures for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways Networks.

• A1, from 10pm May 10 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway and lane closures for works on behalf of Northern Power Grid, diversion route in place via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm May 12 to 5am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Skelbrooke, Lane closure on behalf of Quickline communications.

• M18, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M18, from 9.30pm May 12 to 6am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5, M180 eastbound, Ings to junction 2, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm May 13 to 5am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A1, from 9pm May 17 to 5am May 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, 34 to 33 and A162 northbound, Ferrybridge, slip road and lane closures for carriageway repair works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1(M), from 7am to 7pm on May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37, Lane closure for works on behalf of local authority.

• A1(M), from 7am to 7pm on May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36, Lane closure for works on behalf of local authority.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.