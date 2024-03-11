Road closures: more than a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7. M62 eastbound, junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• A1, from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 35, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and nation highways network.

• M18, from 8am October 31 2023 to 6pm March 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M18, from 9pm March 7 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm January 29 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 9am March 11 to 3.30pm March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm March 11 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm March 13 to 5am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road and lane closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority/National Highways networks.

• M18, from 9pm March 15 to 5am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for inspection works.

• M18, from 7am March 18 to 3.30pm March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Hard shoulder closure for inspection/survey works.

• M1, from 8pm March 19-6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 31 to junction 32, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 9pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound and northbound, Hampole, lane closure BT works.