Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M18, from 8pm January 29 to 6am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

Road closures: dozens for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• M18, from 8am October 31 2023 to 6pm March 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Hampole, slip road closures for SU works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, mobile lane shoulder for inspection/survey works.

• A1, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Barnsdale to Redhouse, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm February 26 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closures barrier works.

• A1, from 9pm February 27 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Hampole, lane closure for BT works.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 29 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for structure survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 9pm February 29 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M180, from 9pm February 29 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 Ings roundabout, junction 5, Lane closure for sign works.

• A1, from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 35, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and nation highways network.

• A1(M), from 9pm March 1 to 5am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closure for sign works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 9pm March 1 to 5am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for sign works.

• M18, from 9pm March 1 to 5am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for sign works.

• M18, from 9pm March 1 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M18, from 9am March 4 to 3.30pm March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9am to 3.30pm on March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7. M62 eastbound, junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9pm March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closure for sign erection.

• A1(M), from 9pm March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36, Lane closure for sign erection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 9pm March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36, Lane closure for sign erection.