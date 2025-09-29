Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And 11 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm May 15 to 6am October 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, M180 westbound, Ings, carriageway and lane closures with 24/7 narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for barrier improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Road closures: almost two dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• M18, from 8pm July 30 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 6, slip road and lane closure for gantry works, diversion M18 A630.

• A1, from 8pm August 11 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 38 and A638 eastbound and westbound, Redhouse, carriageway and lane closures for electrical works, diversion route in place via Local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm August 4 to 6am December 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 1 to M1 northbound, junction 32, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 8pm October 1 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm October 1 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 9pm October 1 to 5am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 32 to junction 2, mobile lane closures for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, slip road closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4 and M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3, Lane closure for works on behalf of local authority.

• M18, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1, from 9pm October 4 to 6am October 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, carriageway closure for white lining/road markings, diversion via local authority networks.

• M18, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, slip road closures Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place Via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, slip road closures and Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 6 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35, M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout, Lane closures for technology works.

• M18, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, slip road and lane closure for structure- maintenance, diversion via M18 M62.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.