And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm January 27 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5, slip road and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Diversions wil be in place

• M18, from 8am February 27 to 3.30pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm March 20 to 6am March 25, slight delays: A1t southbound, Green Lane to Skellow, Lane closure for erection of signs.

• M18, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays: M18 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, slip road and lane closures for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9pm March 21 to 6am March 24, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 24, slight delays: A1t southbound, Barnsdale bar to redhouse, Lane closure for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 28, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, Lane closure for inspection works.

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

• M180, from 9.30am March 30 to 3.30pm March 31, slight delays: M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for sign works.