Road closure to ensure safety of the public and workforce whilst cycleway works take place
The Highway Network said the location for the closure is Selby Road, Thorne, from its junction with Omega Boulevard to its junction with Cassons Road in an inbound direction only.
This will take place on or after 8am 25th February 2024 until 6pm 17th March. Sundays only.
“Notice is also given that the alternative route for vehicles affected by the Order is via Selby Road, Selby Road M18 Roundabout, M18 Junction 6 To Junction 5 On Slip, North Common Road, Moorends Road, Marshland Road, King Edward Road, Field Road, Fieldside.”
The Proposed Order will continue in force up to and including the 31st day of March 2024 or until the works which it is proposed to carry out in or near the said road have been completed, whichever is the earlier.
For further information contact [email protected] Highway Network Management or telephone 01302 734108.