RNIB heads to Doncaster to hold ‘blindfold’ walk for MP Lee Pitcher

MP Lee Pitcher got an entirely new view of his constituency when he met with representatives from Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) recently to find out more about the obstacles faced by blind and partially sighted people in navigating Finkle Street in Thorne.

RNIB Local Campaigns Manager Lindsay Coyle met Mr Pitcher last Friday and set about taking him on a sensory walk.

Bearing canes and ‘sim specs’ which replicate the impact which various sight conditions can have on a person’s vision, Lindsay also gave an overview of sight loss and the various symptoms before setting off.

RNIB statistics show that there are an estimated 10,500 people living with sight loss in Doncaster currently and that figure is due to increase to more than 12,500 people in the next decade.

Lee Pitcher MP with Lindsay Coyle and Ross Meegan.

Mr Pitcher, Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme MP, said: “Vulnerable, uncertain, anxious! I felt a host of feelings from that very moment RNIB allowed me to experience the world through that of a visually impaired or blind person.

"Walking into cars parked on the pavement with double yellows, tripping over uneven surfaces, bumping into boards in pedestrian areas. It taught me not only about the many challenges faced by people with sight loss, but also about what we can do to help, and what resilience and determination is required to simply get around every day.

"There is so much we can do, so many small things that will make a huge difference, and I am going to use my time in Westminster to fight for those many little wins that can ultimately change lives.

“I can’t thank RNIB enough for taking the time to bring to life the barriers faced by blind and visually impaired residents who live in Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme. Walking down Finkle Street in Thorne, with the simulation glasses and a white cane, brought home the challenges faced every second of the day in carrying out the most basic activities.

"Most of which can be easily remedied with the right focus, determination and leadership. I have never been more determined to champion solutions over the course of my time in Westminster for residents with sight loss.”

Lindsay Coyle said: “RNIB has been working hard since the election to connect with many new MPs in Yorkshire to help elected officials better understand some of the issues faced by their blind and partially sighted constituents.

“It was great that Lee Pitcher was able to find time to join us for a guided walk. We discussed a number of issues such as challenges people with sight loss experience getting out and about, the importance of receiving adequate support as well as challenges finding and retaining employment. We look forward to a strong working relationship with Lee going forward.”

*Every six minutes, someone in the UK begins to lose their sight. RNIB is taking a stand against exclusion, inequality and isolation to create a world without barriers where people with sight loss can lead full lives. A different world where society values blind and partially sighted people not for the disabilities they’ve overcome, but for the people they are.