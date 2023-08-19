The train operator has published a travel advice calendar for Friday 25 – Monday 28 August to highlight when services will be affected.

There will be very limited services on Saturday 26 August, with only a handful of stations able to offer an hourly service between 8am and 5pm.

Early morning services on Sunday 27 August are also expected to be disrupted due to the impact strikes have on fleet displacement.

Check before you travel

For more information about the strike and the skeleton service in place, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We know these RMT strikes will cause disruption to the general public.

“Whilst this is only a one-day strike, it falls right in the middle of the busy August bank holiday weekend and will impact people trying to get to major events taking place across region, including Manchester United and Everton football fixtures, York Races, Leeds Festival, Creamfields and Manchester Pride.

“The RMT is still refusing to put the latest pay offer negotiated on behalf of train operators to a vote by their members and it is unfortunate that these strikes continue for their second summer.”