RLC Rockets secure multiple bids to Allstar World Cheerleading Championships

RLC Rockets, the esteemed Allstar Cheerleading Team of Doncaster, established in 2011, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement during the 2023 season.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:36 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 12:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The dedication and perseverance of its athletes have been duly recognised with multiple bids to the Allstar World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida, scheduled for April 2024. This feat not only solidifies RLC Rockets position as a leading force in cheerleading but also brings

immense pride to the community of Doncaster.

Throughout its journey since inception, RLC Rockets has evolved into a beacon of excellence, offering classes catering to participants of all ages, from three to adults. The program’s emphasis on skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship has been instrumental in nurturing talent and fostering a culture of success.

RLC Rockets secure multiple bids to Allstar World Cheerleading Championships.RLC Rockets secure multiple bids to Allstar World Cheerleading Championships.
RLC Rockets secure multiple bids to Allstar World Cheerleading Championships.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Allstar World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida, stand as the pinnacle of global cheerleading excellence, drawing top talent from around the world to compete on a prestigious stage.

The upcoming competition in April presents a golden opportunity for RLC Rockets’ Lucky Stars and Superstars to showcase their prowess on an international platform. Representing not just their team but the entire Doncaster community, these athletes are poised to compete amongst the

best of the best, epitomising the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

In the words of Rachel Carter, owner and head coach of RLC Rockets: "We are immensely proud of our athletes for their hard work and dedication, which has led to this incredible achievement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Securing multiple bids to the Allstar World Cheerleading Championships is a testament to their talent and the unwavering support of our coaches and supporters. We look forward to representing Doncaster with pride and enthusiasm on the global stage.”

RLC Rockets remains committed to fostering a nurturing environment that encourages personal growth, teamwork, and excellence in all endeavours.

For more information about RLC Rockets and its programs, please visit https://www.facebook.com/RLCRockets.

Support the RLC Rockets journey to the Allstar World Championships 2024 by visiting their crowdfunding page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rlc-rockets-allstar-worlds-2024?utm_term=G6qD4WJ7V

Related topics:DoncasterFloridaOrlando

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice