Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The dedication and perseverance of its athletes have been duly recognised with multiple bids to the Allstar World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida, scheduled for April 2024. This feat not only solidifies RLC Rockets position as a leading force in cheerleading but also brings

immense pride to the community of Doncaster.

Throughout its journey since inception, RLC Rockets has evolved into a beacon of excellence, offering classes catering to participants of all ages, from three to adults. The program’s emphasis on skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship has been instrumental in nurturing talent and fostering a culture of success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RLC Rockets secure multiple bids to Allstar World Cheerleading Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Allstar World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida, stand as the pinnacle of global cheerleading excellence, drawing top talent from around the world to compete on a prestigious stage.

The upcoming competition in April presents a golden opportunity for RLC Rockets’ Lucky Stars and Superstars to showcase their prowess on an international platform. Representing not just their team but the entire Doncaster community, these athletes are poised to compete amongst the

best of the best, epitomising the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

In the words of Rachel Carter, owner and head coach of RLC Rockets: "We are immensely proud of our athletes for their hard work and dedication, which has led to this incredible achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Securing multiple bids to the Allstar World Cheerleading Championships is a testament to their talent and the unwavering support of our coaches and supporters. We look forward to representing Doncaster with pride and enthusiasm on the global stage.”

RLC Rockets remains committed to fostering a nurturing environment that encourages personal growth, teamwork, and excellence in all endeavours.

For more information about RLC Rockets and its programs, please visit https://www.facebook.com/RLCRockets.