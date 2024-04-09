RLC Rockets secure multiple bids to Allstar World Cheerleading Championships
and live on Freeview channel 276
The dedication and perseverance of its athletes have been duly recognised with multiple bids to the Allstar World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida, scheduled for April 2024. This feat not only solidifies RLC Rockets position as a leading force in cheerleading but also brings
immense pride to the community of Doncaster.
Throughout its journey since inception, RLC Rockets has evolved into a beacon of excellence, offering classes catering to participants of all ages, from three to adults. The program’s emphasis on skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship has been instrumental in nurturing talent and fostering a culture of success.
The Allstar World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida, stand as the pinnacle of global cheerleading excellence, drawing top talent from around the world to compete on a prestigious stage.
The upcoming competition in April presents a golden opportunity for RLC Rockets’ Lucky Stars and Superstars to showcase their prowess on an international platform. Representing not just their team but the entire Doncaster community, these athletes are poised to compete amongst the
best of the best, epitomising the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.
In the words of Rachel Carter, owner and head coach of RLC Rockets: "We are immensely proud of our athletes for their hard work and dedication, which has led to this incredible achievement.
“Securing multiple bids to the Allstar World Cheerleading Championships is a testament to their talent and the unwavering support of our coaches and supporters. We look forward to representing Doncaster with pride and enthusiasm on the global stage.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.