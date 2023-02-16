Rising Doncaster DJ releases new version of Dario G football classic Carnaval de Paris

Thomas Irwin, a producer, songwriter and DJ who is originally from Tickhill, has reworked the UK top ten hit which was originally a hit during the 1998 World Cup in France.

And original dance star Dario G has given his seal of approval to Thomas taking the track in a fresh direction with modern production and a boy-girl duet.

He said: “It’s a real vibe with the new lyrics, that’s fun and cool, with loads of energy and positivity."

Rising Doncaster DJ star Thomas Irwin.

You can listen to the new track, entitled Come Alive, HERE

Peaking in the United Kingdom at number five on the UK Singles Chart, the original song has its roots firmly entrenched in football culture.

During a 1996 pre-season tour of The Netherlands, Sheffield Wednesday supporters picked up on a chant sung by the fans of FC Utrecht, with a tune inspired by the folk ballad "Oh My Darling, Clementine".

This was then adapted and brought back to England for the following 1996–97 FA Premier League.

The chant was sung extensively at the home game with Nottingham Forest on 18 November 1996 helped by the club's resident band.

This was slowly picked up by other clubs in the Premier League, helped by the use of it at England matches, where the Sheffield Wednesday band were now invited to play.

The song spread around the world, starting when fans of the U.S. men's national team used the tune in their first match after the September 11 attacks in a World Cup qualifier in Foxborough, Massachusetts against Jamaica.

Amongst the clubs which have used the tune are Portsmouth, Leicester City, Chicago Fire, VfL Bochum, Wellington Phoenix, Sydney FC, D.C. United and Benfica.

This song also appears like the soundtrack in the menu of Pro Evolution Soccer 2014, the video game by Konami. The song was also used in Ford adverts for the UEFA Champions League from 2001 to 2005.

Thomas has become a Spotify star with almost 300,000 monthly listeners on the music streaming site and has also worked with major labels such as Sony and Warner.

The 22-year-old has performed his ‘uplifting’ electronic dance music across the world, including at the prestigious club Ministry of Sound in London and at European festivals.

He started creating music in his bedroom when he was a student at The McAuley Catholic High School.

He added: “It all started when I was about 13, it was my birthday and I had about £30 pocket money so I bought a piano keyboard.

“I’m very much still a bedroom producer, I do work in London and travel a lot but the process of making music is still the same.”

These days Thomas is a degree student at the Point Blank Music School in London and was listed in BBC Introducing’s top ten uploads for 2019.

Now living in the capital, he is hailed as a ‘student success’ on the school’s website and is managed by Orean Music Limited.

He added: “My family and friends in Doncaster all support me, they just want me to do what I love doing.”