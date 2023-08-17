Right Up Our Street are bringing Into the Park to two outdoor locations in Doncaster

Into the Park offer free family activities including walkabout performances of ‘Out of the Deep Blue’.

“Out of the Deep Blue is a moving tale about our earth’s climate emergency told through dance, movement and masterful puppeteering.

Ideal for children and family audiences, it is an outdoor spectacle featuring Eko a 13-foot-tall Sea Giant Puppet.”

Eko the 13-foot-tall Sea Giant Puppet

Visitors of both parks will be able to enjoy three performances of Out of the Deep Blue during the day.

Throughout the weekend there will be free puppet making workshops with Autin Dance Theatre, Sport Activities from Get Doncaster Moving, Nature activities from Don Catchment River Trust, Face Painting with Awesome Faces, Arts and Craft Activities...so why not take a picnic and go and enjoy your local park?

You can read what is coming to the Campsall and Hexthorpe Parks on the Right Up Our Street website https://www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/in-the-park

Sally Lockey, Right Up Our Street director said:“Right Up Our Street are so excited to have the opportunity to deliver Into the Park in two fantastic local parks. Come along, get creative and celebrate your local park. It’s free!”

Make sure you register your interest here, Campsall Country Park: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/675259207467?aff=oddtdtcreator

Hexthorpe Flatts Park: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/676686536647?aff=oddtdtcreator

The events take place this week at Campsall Country Park on Saturday (19th August) and at Hexthorpe Flatts Park on Sunday (20th August).