RHS Chelsea Flower Show: Doncaster florist scoops top honour at annual spectacular

Acacia Creative Studio, which is situated in Haxey, collected a silver award for a tablescape display called Wild Melody.

It was the first time designers Rachel Kennedy and Xue Wang had entered the annual floral spectacular which brings together the best gardeners and designers from around the country.

The winning design will be shown off to the public at the studio on June 26.

Rachel Kennedy and Xue Wang created the Wild Melody tablescape.

A spokesman said: “It was a huge privilege to be designing at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

”We put months of hard work into creating something that we felt matched the theme and that showcases our work and creative style.”

“In this dining experience, immersed in nature, flowers grow through the raw wood table, promoting horticulture with young fruit and vegetables emerging.

"Seasonal florals in pinks, purples and blues, with flashes of bold colour keep a naturalistic and balanced display.

"The tablescape is surrounded by trellises and a pergola, draped with the colours and textures of fresh florals and foliage. Above the tablescape hangs a candelabra entwined with moss and climbing plants, adorned with dried elements.”