Revealed: Top 50 worse places in the UK to live - and Doncaster is in there
All new for 2023, the worst places/towns to live in England.
A105,598 of https://www.ilivehere.co.uk/ readers voted in this year’s poll and 67,955 voted in the all new ‘best places to live’ poll. And there is a new winner for the worse place – it’s not Doncaster, but the city has made the list:
50. NORTHAMPTON
49. IPSWICH
48. HULL
47. CANTERBURY
46. JAYWICK
45. DONCASTER
44. WIGAN
43. MANCHESTER
42. STEVENAGE
41. YORK
40. HOUNSLOW
39. CHATHAM
38. HARLOW
37. WISBECH
36. BOSTON
35. MILTON KEYNES
34. BOLTON
33. WOLVERHAMTON
32. POOLE
31. ABINGDON
30. GRIMSBY
29. BARKING & DAGENHAM
28. STOKE-ON-TRENT
27. SUNDERLAND
26. PLYMOUTH
25. MIDDLESBROUGH
24. CRAWLEY
23. BLACKPOOL
22. SOUTHAMPTON
21. READING
20. CHESHUNT
19. CROYDON
18. OXFORD
17. COVENTRY
16. LIVERPOOL
15. KENSINGTON & CHELSEA
14. BIRMINGHAM
13. HENLEY-ON-THAMES
12. READING
11. HIGH WYCOMBE
For the final top ten take a look at the video attached.