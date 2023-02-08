News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Revealed: Top 50 worse places in the UK to live - and Doncaster is in there

All new for 2023, the worst places/towns to live in England.

By Stephanie Bateman
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 11:17am

A105,598 of https://www.ilivehere.co.uk/ readers voted in this year’s poll and 67,955 voted in the all new ‘best places to live’ poll. And there is a new winner for the worse place – it’s not Doncaster, but the city has made the list:

50. NORTHAMPTON

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

49. IPSWICH

Revealed: Top 50 worse places in the UK to live - and Doncaster is in there
Most Popular

48. HULL

47. CANTERBURY

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

46. JAYWICK

45. DONCASTER

44. WIGAN

43. MANCHESTER

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

42. STEVENAGE

41. YORK

40. HOUNSLOW

39. CHATHAM

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

38. HARLOW

37. WISBECH

36. BOSTON

35. MILTON KEYNES

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

34. BOLTON

33. WOLVERHAMTON

32. POOLE

31. ABINGDON

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

30. GRIMSBY

29. BARKING & DAGENHAM

28. STOKE-ON-TRENT

27. SUNDERLAND

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

26. PLYMOUTH

25. MIDDLESBROUGH

24. CRAWLEY

23. BLACKPOOL

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

22. SOUTHAMPTON

21. READING

20. CHESHUNT

19. CROYDON

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

18. OXFORD

17. COVENTRY

16. LIVERPOOL

15. KENSINGTON & CHELSEA

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

14. BIRMINGHAM

13. HENLEY-ON-THAMES

12. READING

11. HIGH WYCOMBE

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the final top ten take a look at the video attached.

DoncasterReadingEnglandIpswichHull