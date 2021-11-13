Revealed: The Doncaster star signs most likely to cheat on their partner

Capricorns have been crowned the number one cheats of 2021 while Cancer is the most faithful star sign.

IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating site, analysed data of 120,000 of its married members and found that we may well be fated to cheat.

If the constellation of stars on your birthday can predict an individual's characteristics, who is to say they can’t predict one's future lovelife?

Which is the most faithful star sign?

Beware of the Capricorn as they are crowned the number one cheats of the year with a colossal 17% of loverats belonging to this astrological sign.

Disloyal Libra’s come in second place with 15% of Libra’s cheating on their partners.

Sagittarius takes third most likely to stray with 13% of adulterers belonging to this sign.

Looking for commitment? Cancer is crowned the most devoted star sign of the year with a mere 2% of Cancers cheating.

Other star signs less likely to cheat are Aquarius (4%), Virgo (4%) and Scorpio (3%).

Members were also asked what star sign their spouse was, and a mammoth 14% reported that they are married to a Gemini.

George, 51 years old, a Capricorn on IlliictEncounters.com said ‘I’ve always found it difficult not to cheat. I have had discreet relationships with several different women over the years and each time I would tell myself it would be the last time. I love my wife, I believe in every other way I am a good husband. Sometimes I just need a break from it all and I am still very, very attracted to other women.’

Julia, 40 years old, a Libra using the website said ‘I am a typical Libra. Playful, adventurous. All I really want is a partner in crime. My husband is a Gemini. When we met he put on this act that he found me mesmerising. Nowadays he doesn’t pay me any attention. I’m having an affair with an Aries and I don’t regret it. I deserve to feel wanted.’

Sex and relationships expert for IllicitEncounters.com, Jessica Leoni, said ‘Capricorns are bad at monogamy - avoid at all costs! Capricorns are workaholics, they are the most competitive and ambitious of all the signs. A cheating Capricorn may be suffering from burnout and using an affair as an excuse to relieve stress, either that or they feel they deserve an affair after the relentless day to day grind.

Libra’s are social butterflies. They love nothing more than being in the company of others and feel anxious when they are alone. People pleasers, Libra’s might engage in an affair just to feel loved and desired.

Top Cheating Star Signs

Capricorn 17%

Libra 15%Sagittarius 13%

Taurus 11%Gemini 10%

Aries 8%

Pices 7%

Leo 6%

Aquarius 4%

Virgo 4%

Scorpio 3%