Revamped theme park for dogs opens in Doncaster - and the name is brilliant
The newly renovated and refurbished Centre Barks has been unveiled at Loversall – and features a string of unique and fun environments for four-legged friends to play and exercise in.
The secure, dog play centre boasts a splash lagoon, obstacle courses, forest trails and even a beach.
Described as the UK’s most unique indoor dog play experience, the fully indoor private hire centre is designed so dogs can run, play and explore whatever the weather
Zones include:
Barkour Forest – an agility and adventure zone
Sandy Paws Beach – for digging and rolling
Treat Street – full of enrichment and scent fun
Leaf and Latte – relax with a free hot drink
Teddy Bears Picnic – cute, calm space for families
The Bark Yard – open space for fetch and freedom
One delighted customer said: “This is absolute canine paradise, our dogs had the best time!
"It is thoughtfully designed with endless fun, safety and stimulation in mind. The area is spacious, secure and absolutely packed with experiences to keep tails wagging.
“The owner personally greeted us with a warm welcome and sent us off with a friendly goodbye. We have already booked in for our next session!”
A spokesperson said: “Come see why everyone’s talking about Centre Barks Doncaster – the ultimate indoor dog adventure!”
For more details call 07897 810199 or emai [email protected]
Bookings for Centre Barks, which is based in Bubup Hill, Loversall can be made HERE