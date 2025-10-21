Revamped theme park for dogs opens in Doncaster - and the name is brilliant

A revamped theme park for dogs has opened its doors in Doncaster – and is proving a smash hit with cute canines and their owners.

The newly renovated and refurbished Centre Barks has been unveiled at Loversall – and features a string of unique and fun environments for four-legged friends to play and exercise in.

The secure, dog play centre boasts a splash lagoon, obstacle courses, forest trails and even a beach.

Described as the UK’s most unique indoor dog play experience, the fully indoor private hire centre is designed so dogs can run, play and explore whatever the weather

Centre Barks, an indoor play zone for dogs, has opened in Doncaster. (Photo: Centre Barks).

Zones include:

Barkour Forest – an agility and adventure zone

Sandy Paws Beach – for digging and rolling

Treat Street – full of enrichment and scent fun

Leaf and Latte – relax with a free hot drink

Teddy Bears Picnic – cute, calm space for families

The Bark Yard – open space for fetch and freedom

One delighted customer said: “This is absolute canine paradise, our dogs had the best time!

"It is thoughtfully designed with endless fun, safety and stimulation in mind. The area is spacious, secure and absolutely packed with experiences to keep tails wagging.

“The owner personally greeted us with a warm welcome and sent us off with a friendly goodbye. We have already booked in for our next session!”

A spokesperson said: “Come see why everyone’s talking about Centre Barks Doncaster – the ultimate indoor dog adventure!”

For more details call 07897 810199 or emai [email protected]

Bookings for Centre Barks, which is based in Bubup Hill, Loversall can be made HERE