The new, improved path provides nearly two miles of smooth, traffic-free link into Mexborough in Doncaster. Sustrans worked with City of Doncaster Council and the Trans Pennine Trail national office to carry out the £430,000 upgrade, funded by the Department for Transport.

Doncaster installed a new permeable hard surface, which drains freely. They also widened* the path, where possible, and installed better wayfinding and new seating

The Trans Pennine Trail is a long-distance walking and cycling route from Southport to Hornsea, which is also part of the National Cycle Network. In the past this section of the Trans Pennine Trail frequently flooded during the winter months, which made it increasingly difficult to use.

The improvement work is part of wider plans to open up access for this popular route and green space to people using mobility scooters, buggies and horse riders,as part of Sustrans’ plan to create ‘Paths for Everyone’ along the National Cycle Network.

At the opening event pupils from Barnburgh Primary School met Councillor Nigel Ball Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Communities, Leisure and Culture and one of the council’s representatives on the Trans Pennine Trail Partnership. The children worked with the council to produce posters on sharing the trail responsibly, which have been installed along the route.

Councillor Jane Nightingale, Co Vice Chair of the Trans Pennine Trail Partnership and Doncaster Member said, “It’s wonderful to have the support of Sustrans to work with the TPT partnership and Doncaster Council to secure funding from the Department of Transport to provide these much needed upgrades to both the surfacing and accessibility. This will help lead the way to secure a future for the Trail in Doncaster that is fully accessible to all legitimate users.”

Sustrans said: “We are delighted to open this new section of the Trans Pennine Trail. This path was full of puddles in winter and could be impassable at times.

“We hope the new surface and wider path will help a lot more people feel able to use the route, for trips into Mexborough, for school journeys and for leisure. The improvements should make it easier for people using mobility aids, larger cycles or riding a horse.

“This work was funded by the Department for Transport, as part of our wider programme across the UK to help open up access along the National Cycle Network and create paths that everyone is able to use.”

The Trans Pennine Trail runs through 27 local authorities and is part of the National Cycle Network. In 2018 Sustrans’ Paths for Everyone report found that almost half the UK’s 12,700 mile Network was poor or very poor. There are around 12,000 barriers on traffic-free sections, such as those on the Trail.

