Restaurant giant Wagamama joins forces with Doncaster Belles to promote health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Restaurant giant Wagamama has cooked up a winning partnership with Doncaster Rover Belles – with the pair joining forces to promote healthy eating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Belles, a club with a rich history of championing women's football and fostering community spirit.

Wagamama's ethos of "from bowl to soul" resonates deeply with the Belles' mission to play with heart and integrity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This collaboration will see both organisations working closely to support the local community, promote healthy living, and celebrate the joy of coming together – whether at the dinner table or on the football field.

Doncaster Belles have teamed up with Wagamama.

Abigail Stephenson, Assistant General Manager at Wagamama said: “This partnership is about more than just sponsorship; it's a meeting of minds and values.

"The Belles and Wagamama both believe in empowering individuals, whether it's through providing a platform for female athletes to shine or offering a meal that not only satisfies but also fuels a healthy lifestyle.

"Together, they are committed to inspiring the next generation of athletes and food lovers alike, showing that success comes from passion, dedication, and a willingness to embrace change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wagamama’s renowned for its fresh, nourishing food and emphasis on "kaizen"—a Japanese term meaning "good change"—perfectly aligns with the Belles' commitment to continuous improvement and excellence both on and off the pitch.

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster said: “We are delighted to have Wagamama on board as a partner of the Belles. It is a very well-known national brand and it’s great to see them supporting women’s football at a local level. We look forward to a great partnership together.”