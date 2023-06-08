'Rest in peace old friend:' Tributes paid at funeral of 'superb' Doncaster musician

Cornet player Tim Pratt, who performed with Hatfield and Askern Colliery brass band for many years, died at the age of 50 on May 4.

His fellow band members were in attendance at the funeral, held at Woodlands Crematorium in Scunthorpe.

Paying tribute, a band spokesman said: “The band bade a sad farewell to its former top man.

Tributes poured in following the death of Tim Pratt.

"In a crem packed full of family, friends from banding and work colleagues, we heard tales of Tim's life.

"Reflections of the kind, compassionate and outright funny man that we had all become acquainted with over the years.

"As wry smiles a-plenty filled the room we saw him on his way to join the big brass band in the sky. Rest in peace old friend.”

Last month, tributes poured in from the brass band world following his death.

A spokesman for HACB said: “Tim was a superb cornet player, having lead Hatfield Band and then Hatfield and Askern Colliery band on many occasions.

"Tim had a sharp sense of humour, liked a ‘roll-up’, a love of dogs, walking and rambling, kept an eye on the gee-gees, and according to Tim, a cricketer of County standard.

“Over the last few years Tim has struggled with life and the world in general and we are deeply saddened by his passing at such a young age.

"We hope now that he can rest in eternal peace. We extend our sincere sympathies to his close family and friends.”

A spokesman for Barnetby Silver Band, which Tim also plated with said: “We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Tim Pratt.

“Tim was an excellent cornet player and bandsman who started his musical career at Barnetby Silver Band many years ago. He remained a great supporter and friend to the band and popped back to help out when he could.

“His smile, cheeky comments and infectious giggle will be remembered alongside his musical talent.

“The band would like to send their condolences to his family and friends.