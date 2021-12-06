"Rest in peace, John:" Tributes pour in after body found in Doncaster missing man hunt

The man, named only as John, went missing in Bessacarr on Saturday, sparking fears for his safety and seeing a massive police manhunt launched.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police confirmed they had found a body.

Details of the location of the discovery have not been released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John, 84, went missing in Doncaster on Saturday.

A spokesman said: “We are sorry to share that a body has been found in the search for John from Doncaster.

"John, 84, was reported missing to us on Saturday.

“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we do believe the body is that of John and his family has been informed.”

Tributes have poured in following the tragedy.

One said: “So sad, thoughts are with the family, while another wrote: “Poor man thoughts are with his a family at this difficult time.”

Another added: “Rest in peace John. Thoughts are with all at such a tragic time.”

A fourth wrote: “Such sad news. Rip John. My thoughts are with his family.”

Another added: “Love and prayers for you and your family.”

"Heartbreaking , I’m thinking of the gentleman and his family,” read another post.

Another added: “Aww so sad what a lovely lovely guy he was , god bless you John xxx”