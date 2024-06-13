Residents rewarded with certificates and prize money for their successful nominations as village champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Misterton Parish Council presented two residents with certificates and prize money for their successful nominations as Village Champions for 2023.

The awards were made during the D-Day commemorations last week.

The under-18 award went to Seth Swindin who received his prize from chairman Councillor Peter Marsden. Seth had been nominated for his volunteering at Misterton Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The over-18 award went to Steve Lee, who has kept the school's football team going over 14 years.

Seth Swindin is pictured receiving his prize from Parish Chair, Coun Peter Marsden.

Events organised to commemorate the D-Day landings included an illustrated talk by local historian, David Seymour, on the part Misterton played in the D-Day landings, a family picnic with live music and readings of the period.

The raffle in aid of Royal British Legion was drawn and raised £275 for the charity.