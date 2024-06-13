Residents rewarded with certificates and prize money for their successful nominations as village champions
The awards were made during the D-Day commemorations last week.
The under-18 award went to Seth Swindin who received his prize from chairman Councillor Peter Marsden. Seth had been nominated for his volunteering at Misterton Primary School.
The over-18 award went to Steve Lee, who has kept the school's football team going over 14 years.
Events organised to commemorate the D-Day landings included an illustrated talk by local historian, David Seymour, on the part Misterton played in the D-Day landings, a family picnic with live music and readings of the period.
The raffle in aid of Royal British Legion was drawn and raised £275 for the charity.
After presentation of the Village Champion awards, residents moved to Jubilee Garden to see the beacon lit and the National Proclamation read by Coun Mike Robertson.
