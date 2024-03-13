Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people, with the top 20 care home groups receiving an award from the leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on the provider’s care home reviews from their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people. Over 12,000 of these care homes support older people aged 65 and over, with around half of these older people paying for their own care. The rest care for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues and are largely funded by their local authorities.

Residents rate Runwood Homes Ltd as one of the top care home groups in the UK.

People are living longer, and with 19% of the total population in the UK aged 65 years or older, which equates to 11 million people, demand for care homes is set to grow.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “It is a huge achievement to be named as one of the Top 20 care home groups in the UK by the residents and their families, who have experienced for themselves the care and support being given at the care home.

“We would like to congratulate Runwood Homes Ltd on being a top care home group! Our awards, which celebrate the excellent care given by care home groups, show Runwood Homes Ltd ensures it gives first-rate care throughout its homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These top performing care home groups are making a profound difference to residents’ lives as they put compassion, respect and dignity at the centre of their care.”

A spokesperson for Runwood Homes Ltd, said: “We are ecstatic to share with you all, another year of achievement receiving our Top 20 Large Care Home Group Award for 2024 for Runwood Homes.