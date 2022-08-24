Residents oppose plans to build 27 new homes near Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Residents have opposed plans to build an estate of nearly 30 new homes near to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Plans have been put forward by Fenwood Estates to build dwellings on land south west of the junction at First Avenue and Hayfield Lane in Auckley, near to the under threat airport.
Doncaster Council chiefs have recommended that the scheme go ahead but ten households have lodged objections to the plan, saying it will lead to overcrowding in the area and is not inkeeping with current properties.
A planning spokesman said: “The report demonstrates that any harm generated by the proposal is outweighed by other material planning considerations. The development would not cause an unacceptable level of harm to neighbouring properties, the highway network, trees or the wider character of the area.”
Representations were raised from ten households raising a number of issues including:
- The site is overdeveloped
- The proposal is out of character
- The proposal would impact on wildlife
- The drainage systems cannot cope with the proposed development
- The proposal doesn’t cater for disabled people
- The proposal doesn’t provide affordable housing
- The schools are over capacity
- The proposal would result in significant tree loss
- The proposal appears too crowded
- There is no need for additional housing
- Concerns regarding the proposals proximity to existing traffic lights
- Concerns about the long term impact on the existing infrastructure
- Increased traffic, congestion and pollution
- Overlooking from the block of apartments
- Increased overlooking/loss of privacy as a result of the proposal.
It was recommended the plan was given the go-ahead.