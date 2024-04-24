Residents' joy as gloomy Doncaster road finally gets street lights to make it safer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ten new lighting columns have recently been installed on Westerdale Road in Scawsby – the first time ever that lights have been seen on the street.

Coun Leanne Hempshall, who represents the Roman Ridge ward on City of Doncaster Council said: “We have streetlights in place for the first time ever with these ten new lighting columns.

"They are brightening the lives of residents and creating a positive impact on their daily lives.

Residents of a Doncaster street are delighted after street lights were finally installed.

Coun Hempshall, along with fellow ward councillor Julie Grace, worked closely with Ashley Evans, Stronger Communities Manager for Doncaster North to secure Safer Streets funding from the Home Office for the lights which are aimed at reducing violence against women and girls.

Added Coun Hempshall: “We certainly have had a few hurdles to overcome with this project and the one person we could not have done this without is Ashley.

"She has been an absolute marvel!

"Even when successful with the bid, the scheme nearly didn’t go ahead more than once, due to inflationary price rises, delays with teams being distributed away from their normal roles to help with flood protection before Christmas and even when the columns were in, additional funding had to be found yet again due to unforeseen issues with location of cables to connect the power supply.

"Despite major setbacks, Ashley showed great resolve, finding extra funding on more than one occasion and found solutions for which both us as councillors and the residents will be eternally grateful.”

Coun Grace said: “Highways have also gone above and beyond to support this project, they fought to keep costs down and agreed to maintain the lights going forward at their department’s expense.

"They also worked with us to find a compromise when dealing with a concern from a resident who was not happy with the placement of a column outside of their property. So special thanks to Highways’ Craig Morris and Mitch O’Hara.”

June, a resident of Westerdale Road for over 60 years, is thrilled after many years campaigning for lights.

She said: “It was instant how much safer we all feel and such a relief when you come home and remember you won’t have to encounter the pitch black to get into your house safely.

"I have spoken to neighbours who tell me they feel they are able to go to the local shops later, without feeling the need to rush back before it gets dark.”

Added Coun Hempshall: “We felt it important that in 2024 no street should be left unlit. We have secured the street lighting for our ward and we continually work with local police to combat crime in the area, in a bid for all residents to feel safe and happy in their own living environments.”